Banned militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen has appointed an MPhil dropout as the new chief

Banned militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen has appointed Zubair Wani, an MPhil dropout from Dehradun College, as new chief for Kashmir to replace Riyaz Saifullah Mir who was killed in an encounter by security forces last year. Saifullah had taken over after Riyaz Naikoo, who was killed in May this year by security forces in Kashmir.

Zubair Wani, 31-year-old, joined the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit in 2018. His family lives in their native Dehruna village in Anantnag district of South Kashmir. Wani superseded Ashraf Moulvi alias Ashraf Khan the seniormost among the present Hizb terrorists to bag the position of the operational commander because Moulvi is suffering from a kidney ailment and has hinted at giving up militancy several times in the past. Moulvi, who is in his late forties, had picked up arms in 2013 and is an A++ terrorist. Considering his seniority and experience, he was expected to take over the outfit’s reins after Naikoo’s killing but Saifullah was made the commander in view of Moulvi’s ailment. Jammu and Kashmir police said that security forces and the police are achieving success as “misguided youth are returning back and surrendering even in live encounters. “Success of police and security forces is that they are getting misguided youth back. This year has been successful as they (youth) are returning now and they are being honorably welcomed.” IGP said in a tweet.