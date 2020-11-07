“‘Bharat ki Beti’ Kamala Harris is destined to lead the oldest democracy in the world USA”; Congress

New Delhi: Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the government should prepare itself to welcome US vice-presidential candidate Kamal Harris stating that she is destined to lead the oldest democracy in the world. “The govt of India should prepare itself for according a warm, grand and tumultuous welcome in honor of her, being an Indian we are all proud of her. Hats off to Kamala Harris,” he said in a tweet.

Kamala Harris was born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother Shyamala Gopalan, who was born in Chennai before she moved to the US to study further. Ms. Shyamala was a leading cancer researcher and activist. Harris’s maternal grandfather PV Gopalan, a high-ranking civil servant, was born in Thulasenthirapuram, located about 320 km south of Chennai. California Senator Kamala Harris, if elected, will be the first-ever woman vice president of the US. She is the first Indian-American to be elected as the district attorney of San Francisco, the first South Asian American to become a US senator and if elected, she will be the first person of Indian descent to hold a major political office in the United States.