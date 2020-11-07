Controversial Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim got a day’s ‘secret’ parole

Chandigarh: The Haryana Government on October 24, granted a day’s parole to controversial Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who is serving a 20-year jail sentence for raping two of his disciples and has been denied bail several times by the courts. Ram Rahim was granted parole on his wife Harjit Kaur’s plea that his mother Naseeb Kaur, 85, suffering from heart disease and was seriously ill. The Dera chief met his mother, who is hospitalized in Gurugram. He was taken under heavy security to the Gurugram hospital where he stayed during the day and was brought to the jail in the evening, a police official said.

The 52-year-old is currently lodged at the high-security Sunaria jail in Rohtak, 250 km from state capital Chandigarh. His bail pleas have been rejected by the Courts several times. On April 24, his three-week parole to meet his ailing mother was rejected on two counts. First, the parole could create law and order problems in the state at the time of his release and surrender later. Second, a report by a panel of doctors, who examined his mother, said she was suffering from heart disease but was not in critical condition. Also, the high court had in May last year rejected his parole plea for attending the wedding ceremony of his foster daughter. Ram Rahim was sentenced to 20 years in jail in August 2017 for raping two women.