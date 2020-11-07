“Implementing Nationwide Citizenship Amendment Act depends on the coronavirus pandemic”; Amit Shah

Kolkata: Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will be implemented across the nation once the coronavirus pandemic is firmly under control and ends. “The citizenship law will be implemented and refugees will get citizenship. It depends on the coronavirus pandemic. But it will be done. The law is in place,” Mr. Shah said.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA, for the first time, makes religion the test of Indian citizenship. The government says it will help non-Muslim refugees from three Muslim-dominated neighboring countries if they fled to India because of religious persecution. Critics say the law discriminates against Muslims and violates secular tenets of the Constitution. Mr. Shah in January this year – the CAA was passed by the parliament in December last year – accused the opposition of lying in its criticism of the controversial law, which had triggered deadly protests across the country before they subsided due to the lockdown necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic in late March. Mr. Shah has maintained that the law only intends to help those who have faced religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.