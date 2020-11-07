Man gives ‘triple talaq’ to wife after she was diagnosed with vaginal infection

A man from Gujarat gives ‘triple talaq’ to his wife after she was diagnosed with a vaginal infection. She has registered a police complaint against her husband for giving her instant divorce, a punishable act under law after she was diagnosed with a vaginal infection. The complainant, identified as Shabana Syed (24), stated that she got married to Siddique Ali Syed, a private company employee, in May last year. Soon after the wedding, he began misbehaving with her, that he threatened to leave her for minor mistakes.

Later in July, she learned that she has conceived. Her gynecologist advised her to maintain good hygiene. As she used to be occupied with household work, she failed to follow the advice and developed an infection in her vagina. Shabana asked Siddique to take her to a doctor, but he did not pay attention to it. Last month, she developed a high fever and started vomiting blood. Following this, she was taken to a doctor by her parents. The doctor told her that she has a “severe vaginal infection”. She was kept under treatment at the hospital for four days and her husband left the hospital after the doctor confirmed the infection, did not come back to see her. After she was discharged from the hospital, she went to her parents’ house with them. She said that her husband came to her house and began abusing her family members while she was sleeping. He asked them to give him Rs 1.50 lakh so that he could solemnize marriage with another woman. After this, he uttered ‘talaq’ three times in front of her family and left, the complainant stated.