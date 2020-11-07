‘Mayday’: Ajay Devgn to direct Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn will direct veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh has announced this.

Amitabh Bachchan will do the lead role in the fil titled ‘Mayday’. The shooting of the film will begin December this year in Hyderabad.

, “BIGGG NEWS… #AjayDevgn to direct #AmitabhBachchan… An edge-of-the-seat human drama… Titled #Mayday… #Ajay is playing a pilot in the film… Remaining cast under finalisation… Produced and directed by #AjayDevgn… Starts this Dec in #Hyderabad.”., tweeted Taran Adarsh.

Ajay Devgn has earlier directed a film in 2008. The film titled ‘U Me Aur Hum’, had Ajay Devgn and his wife Kajol in the lead role. The film was also written and produced by Ajay.