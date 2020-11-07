Moderate intensity earthquake strikes

National Centre for Seismology (NCS) has informed that a moderate instensity earthquake has hit northern parts of the country. The earthquake measuring 4.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale has jolted jammu and Kashmir on the wee hours of Saturday.

The tremors of earthquake hit Pahalgam in Kashmir at 04.29 am on Saturday. The epicentre of the earthquake was not known.

There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake. An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude had hit Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The tremors were felt 51 km northwest of Hanley at 6:54 am.