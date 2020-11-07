“Namaste pose held my dress up”, Priyanka revels how she faced a major wardrobe malfunction….

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is a fashionista. Not all of the glamorous outfits the actress wore gave her the best time of her life. Recently, in an interview she recalled her two outfits that gave her a hard time. She revealed that her Miss World outfit was stuck to her with duct tape that came off when she had to walk.

Priyanka Chopra said: “In 2000 I won Miss World and my dress was taped off. By the time I won at the end I was stressed so much because it was so stressful that all the tape came off. And the The whole time I was taking my walk I kept my hands like that in a ‘namaste.’ People thought it was a namaste but it actually held my dress.”

Speaking of another uncomfortable outfit, she shared, “It was that blood red, Ralph Lauren, nice outfits with a gold hood. But the corset under that thing, I couldn’t breathe! that it was reshaping my ribs. So hard to sit down during dinner. Obviously, I couldn’t eat too much that night.” The actress was referring to her 2018 Met Gala outfit designed by Ralph Lauren.