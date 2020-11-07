“No one takes good photos of me”: RCB’s photographer on missing cute photograph with Virushka…

The entire Royal Challengers Bangalore team came together in Dubai to celebrate their spot in the playoffs and also Virat’s birthday. There was a lot of fun, dance and cake and fans got to see a glimpse of the same on social media.

The couple can be seen smiling wide as they posed for the camera. But did you know the photographer who clicked Virushka, had a hard time getting a decent picture with the couple himself. The photographer even shared a hilarious anecdote on how he never shares pictures of his own because when he asks someone else to click a picture, the result is often a disaster. Photographer Mohit Kashyap shared his picture with Anushka and Virat and wrote, “When people ask me “why don’t you have good photos of yours?” My reply to them usually is that no one takes good photos of me. HENCE PROVED!!!”

In the original picture, Virat, Anushka and Mohit’s face cannot be seen because of a bright flash. He added, “1: The best photo of mine from last night. 2: The best repair job I could do. Happy birthday @virat.kohli May this year be the most amazing one for you.”