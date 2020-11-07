Real life ‘Rapunzel’… Girl breaks record for the longest hair….

Gujarat: Nilanshi Patel, an 18-year-old girl, has broken her own Guinness World Record for the longest hair on a teenager yet. Nilanshi has held the title of longest hair on a teenager since November 2018.

When Nilanshi achieved award on the Italian television show La Notte dei Record in 2018, her hair measured 170.5 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches). On September 22, 2019, her hair grew to a length of 190 centimetres (6 feet 2.8 inches). This year, her hair has grown to a final staggering length of 200 centimetres (6 feet 6.7 inches).

Nilanshi who is called ‘Rapunzel’ by her friends, has been growing her hair since she was six years old after having a bad experience at a salon. “I got my hair cut, a really bad haircut. So, then I decided that I won’t cut my hair. I decided that when I was six and have not cut it since,” she told. Her mother helps her dry and comb her hair after every week’s wash.

The measurement for this record is taken when the hair is wet as the hair is naturally longer when wet, thus, giving a clear measurement. The hair is placed on a flat surface alongside a ruler for the measurement. Nilanshi achieved the award days before her 18th birthday in August.