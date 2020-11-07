State government bans bursting firecrackers

Another state government in the country had banned the sale and use of firecrackers during Diwali. Haryana state government has imposed a complete ban on the use and sale of firecrackers across the state. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced the new decision.

“Earlier we had decided to ban the sale and bursting of firecrackers in NCR and Panchkula area. But now we have decided to ban it across the state, notice will be issued Saturday,” Manohar Lal Khattar said.

Haryana government had earlier partially banned the possession and sale of imported fireworks .

Earlier, Rajasthan, Odisha, Delhi, Sikkim, Karnataka and West Bengal has issued similar orders banning the sale and use of firecrackers.