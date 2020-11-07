TVS launched Apache RTR 200 4V in India : Know the features and price

TVS Motor Company has launched its updated TVS Apache RTR 200 4V in India. The new Apache RTR 200 4V is available in three colours – Gloss Black, Pearl White and Matte Blue.

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is powered with 197.75 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine with RT-Fi technology. The engine is capable of producing 20.5 PS of maximum power at 8,500 RPM and 16.8 Nm of torque at 7,500 RPM. The transmission unit is a 6-speed unit.

The bike comes with segment-first three riding modes – Sport, Urban and Rain. It also have sports adjustable front suspension which is also first-in-segment. This is a premium Showa suspension setup.

Some of the key features of the bike include Race Tuned Fuel injection, Race Tuned Slipper Clutch, Bluetooth Enabled TVS SmartX Connect, Glide Through Technology, LED headlamp and Dual Channel/Single Channel ABS.

The new updated motorcycle comes with adjustable brakes and clutch levers ergonomically designed basis the phalange of the middle finger. The bike is priced at 1.31 lakh rupees.