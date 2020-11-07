UAE issues security alert to smartphone users

The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) in UAE has issued a security alert to Apple users in the country. The TRA has informed about the need for security updates to iOS and iPadOS.

The warning has been issued as a result of “vulnerabilities discovered in iOS and iPadOS that could allow the execution of arbitrary code with kernel privileges and disclose kernel memory content”, RTA tweeted.

“We recommend users to install iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 that include fixes to the vulnerabilities” it added.

Earlier, the RTA has also urged all iPhone users to users to update their WhatsApp. All Apple iPhone users must update WhatsApp to avoid cybersecurity issues.

“A new version of WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business for iOS was released to fix vulnerabilities that could allow the execution of malicious code, memory corruption and crashes. Another vulnerability could permit Siri to interact with WhatsApp even after the phone was locked. “We advise users to update the affected apps to version 2.20.111 or newer through the AppStore”, said TRA.