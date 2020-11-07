US President Donald Trump’s chief of staff test positive for Covid-19

Mark Meadows, the chief of staff of US President Donald Trump has tested positive for coronavirus infection. This was confirmed by two senior administration officials.

Mark Meadows had regularly accompanied U.S. President Donald Trump during the US election campaigns. He had also attended an election night gathering at the White House on Tuesday. Meadows had last appeared in public early Wednesday morning without a mask.

US President Donald Trump, his wife Melania Trump and son Barron had tested positive for coronavirus early last month. Trump had spent three days in hospital and later returned to the campaign trial when he was no longer infectious.