‘WhatsApp users alert’: Telecommunications Regulatory Authority issues warning

A warning has been issued for all those using WhatsApp. UAE has issued the warning. The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) in UAE has issued warning to all Apple iPhone users to update their WhatsApp. All Apple iPhone users must update WhatsApp to avoid cybersecurity issues.

Also Read: WhatsApp launched new feature

“A new version of WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business for iOS was released to fix vulnerabilities that could allow the execution of malicious code, memory corruption and crashes. Another vulnerability could permit Siri to interact with WhatsApp even after the phone was locked. “We advise users to update the affected apps to version 2.20.111 or newer through the AppStore”, said TRA in a post shared on its Twitter page.