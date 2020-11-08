“Adorable”: Harris version of a Powerpuff Girl; CN honors Kamala Harris

Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris becomes the first woman ever to be elected to the Vice-President position, but she is also the first woman of color to achieve this feat. Her victory address at Delaware was received with a thunderous not just from the audience present there, but virtually as well. Many posts online have been going viral commemorating her win. One such post is just extremely adorable and the internet is loving it to bits!

Cartoon Network’s official Instagram page posted a Kamala Harris version of a Powerpuff Girl on their account. Donning a suit with white shoes and a US flag badge attached, the creation very much did justice to Harris and her personality. The post appropriately said, ‘Kamala Harris- Madam Vice President.’ It also had a large caption. A part of it resonated with what a majority of the people have been feeling with what has happened now, “Born in Oakland, CA to two immigrant parents, her mother from India and father from Jamaica, she has spent her life, fighting injustice. Thank you for being an inspiration for girls everywhere.”The post was shared far and wide on the internet, with netizens sharing it on their Instagram stories.