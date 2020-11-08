Amtrak and automakers pledged to work with Joe Biden government

Biden, an Amtrak Evangelist wants to boost mass transit and green vehicles. Yesterday, U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak and American automakers pledged to work with Joe Biden government. Joe Biden says he loves ice cream, aviators, and Amtrak. His love for the rail agency may be put to the test. Amtrak’s chief executive Bill Flynn said that Amtrak looks forward to working with Biden, a regular Amtrak rider for decades who has a train station named after him in Wilmington in his home state of Delaware. Biden aims to accelerate research on battery technology and support the development of domestic production capabilities, according to his campaign site.

U.S. automakers are spending billions of dollars to pivot their company strategies toward a future of electric and autonomous vehicles, and EV- related policies could help their plans. Automakers may contend with Biden over the fate of fuel efficiency requirements through 2025 and penalties for not meeting mandates.