Army thwarts infiltration bid in J&K: Three terrorists gunned down and three Armymen martyred

Three Indian Army soldiers including an officer died in the line of duty and three terrorists were killed during an encounter near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district. The encounter started after the army intercepted a group of heavily armed infiltrators in the Machil sector of north Kashmir. “Suspicious movement of unidentified persons detected by own patrolling party near LC fence at Machil Sector (in Kupwara district of north Kashmir) on night 7-8 November at 0100 hours,” the news agency reported quoting sources.

He said a firefight ensued in which one militant was killed. “A BSF soldier was killed in action( KIA). Firefight stopped at 0400h,” he said. The spokesman said that more troops were rushed to the area and the movement of militants was tracked by surveillance devices. The terrorists were again detected at 10:20 am this morning, approximately 1.5 km from the LoC, leading to a fresh gunfight. In the ensuing firefight, he said, two more militants were killed. This is one of the biggest encounters in the union territory since April.