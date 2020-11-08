BCCI President Sourav Ganguly opened up on next year’s IPL 2021

The BCCI President and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly opened up on next year’s IPL and also confirmed that the board is confident of hosting the league, England’s tour of India as well as the entire domestic season in the country will take place following strict COVID-19 protocols.

Ganguly told, “Yeah, absolutely. April, May we’ll have another one [IPL 2021 season]. No, no it’s not true [the speculations of IPL 2021 in UAE]. The UAE was only for the IPL. Yeah, yeah. We will host England in India. We will host domestic cricket in India. Ranji Trophy, we will create a bio bubble and we will do it.” Ganguly further asserted, “We’ll be fine. We’ll be fine. ISL starting in November in Goa, we’ll be fine. The scare, that is not there anymore and the IPL has helped a lot.”

The former left-hander opened up on organizing IPL 13 amid the virus outbreak. He stated, “We did not know whether we would complete this tournament because there was never a bio-bubble created in the past. We took a lot of understanding from the way England hosted the series in England. But this had far more risk, because that was bilateral and here it was about 300 people in Dubai. All in one place, although the Covid numbers in the UAE were much lesser but still you needed one player or one person from the group to get infected. It happened at the start with CSK. It was a bit of a scare for all of us whether this will go through. I spoke to Jay multiple times and he was also worried. We have done it but if something goes wrong, what will happen? But luckily, it has been good so far.”