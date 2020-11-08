Covid-19: Country suspends visas for foreign nationals from India

A country has banned the entry of foreigners into the country. China has decided not to issue visas to foreign nationals. The decision was taken considering the coronavirus situation in the country.

As per the new decision, the entry into China by foreign nationals from India, UK and the Philippines holding valid visas or residence permits has been suspended .

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is hereby announced that China has decided to temporarily suspend the entry into China by foreign nationals in India holding valid Chinese visas or residence permits… The Chinese embassy/consulates in India will not stamp the health declaration forms for the holders of the above-mentioned categories of visa or residence permits”, said a statement issued by Chinese embassy.