Here is the world’s youngest tattoo artist…Know more!!!

The youngest tattoo artist in the world. The tattoo of this little German beauty is going viral. Maya Lou, a nine-year-old girl, started doing tattoos at the age of two.

The first tattoo experiment was on her mother’s feet. Maya’s mother, Lily Lou, owns a tattoo studio. They are non binary artists. Lily’s mother says that Maya learned to use tattoo tools and does tattoos without anyone’s help. She and her friends had taught her all the little tricks. She has learned more than we do now.

Customers also say that the tattoo that Maya draws is all very beautiful and that the tattoo wound dries quickly. Lily does not put any pressure on her daughter to pursue or study a tattoo art. Their decision is to let her do it if she likes. Her happiest thing is coming to the tattoo studio. She sits at her own baby table and draws designs. Or do some craft work.

Lily says that many people come looking for Maya’s tattoos and that her friends bribe her with sweets and chocolates. Maya’s favorite tattoo is a picture of a monkey sitting on a tree.