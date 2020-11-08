IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad to take on Delhi Capitals in second qualifier: Possible XI

In cricket, the SunRisers Hyderabad will take on Delhi Capitals in the second qualifier match in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The match will be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 7.30 pm on Sunday. The winner of the match will face Mumbai Indians in the final on Tuesday.

Earlier, SunRisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in the eliminator match to reach the second qualifier. On Thursday, Delhi Capitals had lost the first qualifier to Mumbai Indians. They will now have another chance to qualify for the final.

DC vs SRH Probable Playing XIs



Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Wriddhiman Saha/Shreevats Goswami, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan.