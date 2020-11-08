Joe Biden election victory: CNN anchor breaks down in tears; says “Good day” for America. [Watch]

CNN anchor Van Jones broke down in tears on live TV after knowing the victory of Democrat Joe Biden over Republican Donald Trump in the US election 2020. “It’s easier to be a parent this morning. It’s easier to be a dad. It’s easier to tell your kids character matters. It matters. Tell them the truth matters,” said teary-eyed Jones. He further spoke about how today is a “good day” for America as he now feels the country can “reset” and many US citizens can now “get some peace”.

Joe Biden won the presidency by clinching Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes. With Biden’s victory, Kamala Harris becomes the first woman and the first person of color to become the vice-president. “And it’s easier for a whole lot of people. If you’re Muslim in this country, you don’t have to worry if the president doesn’t want you here. If you’re an immigrant, you don’t have to worry if the president is going to be happy to have babies snatched away or send dreamers back for no reason,” he said. “It’s vindication for a lot of people who have really suffered. I can’t breathe? That wasn’t just George Floyd. That was a lot of people who felt they couldn’t breathe. Every day you’re waking up you’re getting these tweets and you don’t know,” the CNN anchor added.