Moderate intensity earthquake hits

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) has informed that a moderate intensity earthquake has hit India on Saturday. The earthquake measuring 4.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale was felt in Gujarat’s Bharuch on Saturday.

The tremors were felt 53 km north-east of Surat at 03:39 pm . The depth of the light-intensity earthquake was 10 km.

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.

Earlier, in the wee hours of Saturday an earthquake has jolted Jammu and Kashmir. The tremors of earthquake hit Pahalgam in Kashmir at 04.29 am on Saturday. The epicentre of the earthquake was not known. An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude had hit Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The tremors were felt 51 km northwest of Hanley at 6:54 am.