Night-time curfew imposed from Monday

A nigh-time curfew has been announced. The night- time curfew will come to effect from Monday. The localized night- time curfew is announced to curb the spread of coronavirus infection.

Portugal has announced this. The announcement was made by Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa on Sunday. The overnight curfew, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., will come into force across 121 of the country’s 308 municipalities, including Lisbon and Porto, on Monday .

“We cannot have the slightest doubt that everything must be done to contain the pandemic. If we fail to do so, we must increasingly adopt more restrictive measures and compromise the month of December”, said Antonio Costa.