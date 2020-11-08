One arrested for carrying 50,000 banned drugs

Police has arrested one person for transporting 50,000 banned drugs. The Punjab police has arrested a person from Ludhiana with the drugs. The accused was identified as Mulla alias Mustqeem, a resident of Sikri in Bharatpur district in Rajasthan. Police had recovered 50,000 banned tablets from his possession.

The Punjab police stopped his car after getting a tip-off. On searching the car the police found out the banned drugs. The police got information about Mulla from another accused who had arrested with banned drugs earlier. Sonu Singh of Uttar Pradesh, who was arrested with 29,400 banned tablets on November 3, told the police that he would procure drugs from Mulla of Rajasthan. Then police procured arrest warrants for Mulla and arrested him from Rajasthan.

Police has was registered a case under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against him.