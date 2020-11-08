Opposition leader arrested for creating rival government

Opposition leader has been arrested by security forces for creating a rival government. Pascal Affi N’Guessan, the former Prime Minister and opposition leader in Ivory Coast was arrested for creating a rival government.

“I confirm that my husband was arrested during the night but I don’t know where he is right now,” his wife Angeline Kili said. He was arrested in the southeastern town of Akoupe while he was returning to his hometown of Bongouanou.

Affi served as prime minister from 2000-2003 under President Laurent Gbagbo, whose refusal to concede defeat to Ouattara after the 2010 election sparked a civil war which killed 3,000 people.

The Ivory Coast government and prosecutors are pursuing “terrorism” charges against more than a dozen opposition leaders. The government led by President Alassane Ouattara has took this step as the opposition has boycotted the election held in October 31. in the election Alassane Ouattara has won a third term in office.