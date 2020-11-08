“PM Modi wanted to take your money and give it to his 2-3 crony capitalist friends”; Rahul Gandhi on demonetization

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Modi government over demonetization and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “assault” on the Indian economy four years ago has finally destroyed it. He further claimed that Modi took the money from the people of the country and gave it to his “crony capitalist friends”. In a video released as a part of the party’s online ‘SpeakUpAgainstDeMoDisaster’ campaign, Rahul Gandhi questioned how the economy of a nation like Bangladesh “surpassed” the economy of India. He recalled that India was one of the most high-performing economies of the world at one time.

The former Congress chief said, “The government says that the reason is COVID but if that is the reason, there is COVID in Bangladesh and elsewhere in the world also. The reason is not COVID, the reason is ‘Notebandi’ and GST. Four years ago PM Modi began an assault on the Indian economy. He hurt farmers, labourers and small shopkeepers. Manmohan Singh Ji said the economy will lose two percent and that is what we saw,” he said. He went on to add, “This was a lie. The attack was on you, Modi wanted to take your money and give it to his 2-3 crony capitalist friends. You stood in lines, not his crony capitalist friends. You put your money in banks and PM Modi gave that money to his friends and gave them a loan waiver of Rs 3,50,000 crore.”