Railway announces date of resuming local train services

The Indian Railway has announced the date of resuming the local trains. The Indian Railway has announced that the suburban train services in West Bengal will begin from November 11. Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal has announced this.

“Railways will resume suburban services in West Bengal from 11th November. With adequate safety measures in place, this will enhance passenger convenience and facilitate smooth travel for the people,” Goyal tweeted.

“Officers of Eastern, South Eastern Railways and government of West Bengal met today to prepare the SOP for running Kolkata suburban services. The Railways is ready to start services as and when the state government is ready with its plan of crowd dispersal and access control during peak hours,” the Railways said in a statement.