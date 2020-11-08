Rs20L aid provided for education of prisoners’ children by Kerala govt….

The Kerala government has given a fund of Rs 20 lakh as financial assistance for the education of children of prisoners. A total of Rs 15 lakh has been sanctioned for the assistance of their basic education and Rs 5 lakh as the aid for their professional studies, Minister KK Shylaja said.

Children aged below five years, and those studying in 1st to 5th standard would get Rs 300 each per month, while those studying in in 6th to 10th standard Rs 500, those in higher secondary Rs 750 and children pursuing degree and other professional courses would receive Rs 1000 each per month, Social Justice Department sources said. Under the scheme of assistance for pursuing professional courses, children of prisoners, serving life or death sentences, would get the support for their studies.

The financial assistance can be provided to the children even though the relatives who are liable to protect them fall under the APL category, provided both the parents are in jail. The assistance is disbursed through jail superintendents which is approved by the Director of social justice. Over 6,000 prisoners are lodged in a total of 54 jails including 3 central prisons in the southern state.