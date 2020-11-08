‘Second wave of Covid-19 may come prior to December 15’: State health minister

The state health minister has said that as per experts, the second wave of Covid-19 may come prior to December 15. So he urged all people to follow necessary precautions like wearing mask and to follow all protocols. Dr Raghu Sharma, the health minister in Rajasthan has said this.

“Experts believe that the second wave may come prior to December 15 this year, so people have to be very cautious, wear masks, maintain social distance and wash hands frequently to keep themselves safe. If people wear masks and maintain discipline for a month, then the coronavirus chain can be broken.,” said Sharma.

“According to the experts, masks are better than vaccines as the effect of the vaccine will not be more than 60 per cent, but by wearing masks regularly, the chances of infection can be brought down by 90 per cent,” added he.

“Rajasthan is ready if the second wave of corona comes. We have a lot of ICU beds, oxygen supported beds, and general beds in the state. At the time when cases were at a peak, the demand for oxygen cylinders was almost 13,000 per day but now has come down to 6,000-7,000 oxygen cylinders per day,” Sharma added.