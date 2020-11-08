“This country belongs to my ancestors”: Claims Asaduddin Owaisi

Lok Sabha member and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president, Asaduddin Owaisi has claimed that the whole India was his ancestor’s property. The controversial leader made this remark while addressing an election rally in Bihar.

“I may not be from Bihar but entire India is Asaduddin Owaisi’ father’s proprietary. How? My father, your father, their fathers and their ancestors put their first steps in India. In this way, this country belongs to my ancestors. No one has the courage of calling me an intruder on my ancestors’ land,” Owaisi said.

AIMIM is a part of the Grand Democratic Secular Front (GDSF) in Bihar. The GDSF is an alliance of four parties, including the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).