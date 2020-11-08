Villages in Tamil Nadu celebrates the victory of Kamala Harris

Diwali ha come early in some villages in Tamil Nadu as Kamala Harris won the US Vice President post . People in Thulasendrapuram in the Tiruvarur district in Tamil Nadu had on Sunday celebrated her victory in the US Presidential Elections 2020.

Thulasendrapuram is the native village of US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. The women in the village made traditional “rangolis” using different colours to congratulate the US Vice President-elect. Kamala Harris. Residents of Thulasendrapuram had earlier put up posters, banners extending support to Kamala as the next Vice President.

Harris was born in Oakland, California, to Shyamala Gopalan Harris and Jamaican-born father. Shyamala Gopalan Harris was a doctor and civil rights activist. Shyamala’s father and Kamala’s maternal grandfather PV Gopalan hailed from Thulasendrapuram village of Tamil Nadu.

Kamala Harris delivered her first speech as the Vice-President elect, in which she remembered her mother, Shyamala Gopalan . “When my mother came here from India at the age of 19, she maybe didn’t quite imagine this moment. But she believed so deeply in an America where a moment like this is possible,” Kamala said.

Shyamala Gopalan, from India, and Donald Harris, from Jamaica, met at the University of California, Berkeley. Kamala Harris was born in 1964. After their divorce, Harris was raised by her mother.