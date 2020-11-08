Virus Update!!! US death toll is rising with coronavirus cases

The U.S. had a record of more than 120,000 new cases yesterday. The second day in a row the country has new infections, with several states reporting record new case numbers. Hospitalizations may be headed for all-time highs, while President Donald Trump’s chief of staff has also been infected.

England has begun the lockdown this week updated that the virus spread is slowing. France reported a record for the third time in a week and Italy’s infections spiked as new lockdowns began. Global infections neared 50 million. Australia’s Victoria state had zero new cases for the eighth day in a row. Italians are not allowed for leaving or entering cities in high-risk areas, including Milan, Italy’s financial hub, and key northern industrial cities. Italy’s government was anticipated to approve an extra 2.5 billion Euros as pandemic relief for businesses hit by the country’s second lockdown.