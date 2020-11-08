Zac Efron to star in a new thriller film…Read more!!!

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Zac Efron will star in upcoming survival thriller “Gold”. The film will be directed by actor Anthony Hayes, who will also feature in it.

The story follow two strangers traveling through a desert who stumble across the biggest gold nugget ever found. They hatch a plan to protect and excavate their bounty with one man leaving to secure the necessary equipment. The other man remains and must endure harsh desert elements, ravenous wild dogs and mysterious intruders, whilst battling the sinking suspicion that he has been abandoned to his own fate.

The film will be put on sales at the American Film Festival. Altitude Film Sales is also going to c-represent the domestic sales of the movie along with CAA Media Finance. The film is also backed by the Australian streaming service Stan.

Zac Efron shot to fame after he starred High School Musical trilogy. He played the role of Troy Bolton in it. He has also worked in many blockbuster films like 17 Again, New Year’s Eve, The Lucky One, Dirty Grandpa, Baywatch and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.