100-year-old war message sent by carrier pigeon found in France…

Two hikers in the French region of Alsace have made a special discovery in a forest. They found a note that was sent by carrier pigeon more than a hundred years ago. It is a German-language message from a soldier with information about military movements of the opponent.

The First World War took place from 1914 to 1918. The message reads: “Platoon Potthof receives fire as they reach the western border of the parade ground, platoon Potthof takes up fire and retreats after a while. “In Fechtwald half a platoon was disabled. Platoon Potthof retreats with heavy losses.”

The couple submitted it to the nearest museum, the one at Orbey dedicated to one of the bloodiest battles of the First World War. Jardy had asked the help of a German friend to decrypt the message, he said. The tiny piece of paper and capsule will become part of the museum’s permanent display.