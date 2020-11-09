7 persons including 3 women and a child killed, 5 injured in car- truck collision

In a tragic incident, 7 persons of a family were killed and five others seriously injured in a road accident. The dead include 3 women, 3 men and a child.

The road accident took place at Rerua turn in Satna in Madhya Pradesh. The Bolero car they were travelling had collided with a dumper truck.

Also Read: 3 killed, 21 injured in road accident while returning from Congress rally

As per reports, the family was returning after attending a condolence ceremony in Panna. After the accident, the truck driver fled the scene.

All seven dead were residents of Rewa district. The the injured were rushed to a hospital. The police has registered a case and the probe to find out the truck driver is going on.