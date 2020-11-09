Adorable: A video of a man recreates iconic scene “Circle of life” of Lion King goes viral on social media. [Watch]

The Internet has many videos of people trying to recreate the famous scene of Simba’s introduction from Lion King. This Instagram video becomes one of the cutest recreations featuring two doggos, a dad and his adorable baby daughter. Chances are you may find it hard to hold back your awws. The dad Jeremy is seen dressed up like Rafiki and little Malia is seen wearing a lion costume. As the song Circle of Life plays in the background, Jeremy holds up Malia as Kono and Kenai, dressed in animal costumes, look at the little one. Malia’s smile may just melt your heart into a puddle.

The video has garnered over 1.6 million views since its original posting on October 24. Netizens poured their love for the adorable video in the form of heart and clapping hands emojis. Many also lauded the extremely cute costumes and set up for the clip. “How cute is this. I’m watching this on loop,” gushed an Instagram user. “Happiest lion I’ve ever seen. Such a cute smile” commented another. “My heart just melted,” wrote a third. “This made my whole month,” said another.