Baby elephant celebrates birthday by cutting cake….

Kattakada: A specially prepared cake made by mixing sugarcane, pineapple and jaggery to celebrate the birthday of a baby elephant. Tourists were fascinated by the first birthday celebration of a baby elephant named Sreekutty at the Kappukadu Elephant Rehabilitation Center.

Sreekutty was brought to Kappukattu from Thenmala on November 8. Forest officials said Sunday was the elephant’s birthday. Forest Secretary Rajesh Kumar Sinha cut the birthday cake as a special guest. The elephant was also given a gold medal.

The 15 elephants at the center also paid homage to Sreekutty. Many people, including forest officials and tourists, took part in the celebration.