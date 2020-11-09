BCCI announces revised Indian squad for Australian tour

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the revised Indian squad for the upcoming Australian tour. The All-India Senior Selection Committee of BCCI has met on Sunday to replace some senior players.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been granted paternity leave by the BCCI. Virat Kohli who is expecting his first child with wife Anushka Sharma had informed the BCCI about his plans to return to India after the first Test in Adelaide.

Vice captain Rohit Sharma has been included in the Test squad. But he has given rest for ODIs and T20Is due to injury. Varun Chakravarthy has been ruled out of the T20I series owing to a shoulder injury. The selectors have named T Natarajan as a replacement.

Ishant Sharma has been added to India’s Test squad once he regains match fitness. Sanju Samson has been added to the ODI squad as an additional wicket-keeper.

The ODIs will start on November 27 followed by matches on November 29 and December 2. The T20Is will be held on December 4, 6 and 8 followed by the first of the four Test matches in Adelaide from December 17.

Updates – India’s Tour of Australia The All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Sunday to pick certain replacements after receiving injury reports and updates from the BCCI Medical Team. More details here – https://t.co/8BSt2vCaXt #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Ge0x7bCRBU — BCCI (@BCCI) November 9, 2020

India T20I squad:

Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan.

India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper).

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj.