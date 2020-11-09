CM inaugurates India’s longest motorable single-lane bridge….

Dehradun: Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurated the country’s longest single-lane bridge, Dobra-Chanti. The 725-metre-long bridge is finally open for public use. It will cut travel time between Tehri and Pratapnagar from 5 to 1.5 hours.

Built over Tehri Lake at a cost of Rs 2.96 crore, the suspension bridge is expected to benefit a population of around 2.50 lakh people from Pratapnagar and Thauldhar in Tehri district. “The Dobra-Chanti suspension bridge will be a gateway to development in the region. In the future, this place will be a major tourist attraction and will be a driving force for employment of local people,” the CM said.

The bridge that connected Pratapnagar to the district headquarters was submerged in the Tehri Lake and locals in the area were forced to take a 100-km detour. Construction of the Dobra-Chanti bridge started in 2006 at an initial estimated cost of Rs 89 crore during the tenure of then CM ND Tiwari. It was scheduled to be completed by 2008 but several factors delayed the project.