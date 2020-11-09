Commodity Market: Gold prices jumps sharply

The price of precious metal, gold has jumped sharply in the commodity market. On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures rose 0.45% to Rs. 52,404 per 10 gram. Silver futures surged 1.5% to reach at Rs.66,309 per kg. Gold prices had rallied sharply last week, gaining around Rs.1,500 per 10 gram over 5 days. On the other hand, silver had logged weekly gain of about Rs. 4,000 per kg.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold has rised by Rs.160 per 8 gram. The sovereign gold is priced at Rs. 38,880 per 8 gram. The price of one gram gold has reached at Rs.4680 up by Rs.20. The price of gold has surged by Rs.1000 in the last six days.

In the international market, the price of spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,955.76 an ounce. Among other precious metals, silver, rose 0.5% to $25.72 per ounce while platinum gained 0.8% to $896.