Covid-19 Updates: 1146 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation in UAE. As per the ministry, 1146 new coronavirus cases along with 668 recoveries and 1 death was reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 143,289 in UAE. The total recoveries has climbed to 138,959. The death toll has mounted to 515. At Present there are 3818 active cases in UAE.

The recovery rate in UAE has reached at 97%. The fatality rate has improved to 0.4%.

86,643 new Covid-19 tests were carried out in UAE in the last 24 hours. Thus the total tests done in UAE till now has reached at 14.22 million.