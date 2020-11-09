Covid-19 Updates: Total recoveries reaches 81,000 in Bahrain

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. As per the data released by the ministry, 192 new coronavirus cases, along with 237 recoveries were reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours. No new deaths were reported. The newly diagnosed cases include 86 among expatriate workers, 103 contacts of active cases, and 3 were travel related.

Thus the total number of confirmed cases has reached at 83,456. The total recoveries climbed to 81,000 . The death toll is firm at 329.

Also Read: South-Indian superstar tests positive for Covid-19

9,832 new Covid-19 tests were carried out on November 08. There are currently 26 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 53 cases receiving treatment. 2,101 cases are stable out of a total of 2,127 active cases.