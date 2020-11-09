Earthquake of 3.4 magnitude strikes

The national Centre for Seismology has informed on Monday that a low-intensity earthquake has felt in India. The earthquake that measured 3.4 magnitude in the Richter Scale had jolted Palghar district in Maharashtra on Monday. The earthquake was recorded at 5.31 am in Palghar. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property.

Earlier on September 11, eight low-intensity earthquakes hit Palghar district in Maharashtra within four hours. The earthquakes were in the range of 2.2 to 3.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale. The earthquake tremors were felt in Dahanu and Talasari tehsils of Palghar.

Palghar’s Dahanu area has been experiencing such tremors since November 2018, with most of them centered around Dundalwadi village.