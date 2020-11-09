Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against UAE Dirham, US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency the Indian rupee has surged against the US dollar. As per the market experts, the positive opening in the Indian share market, weakening of US dollar and sustained foreign fund inflows had supported the Indian rupee.

At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened strong at 73.95 against the US dollar, then gained and reached at 73.94, registering a rise of 14 paise over its previous close. On Friday, the Indian rupee had settled at 74.08, up by 28 paise against the US dollar. The Indian rupee is at 20.16 against the UAE dirham.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.06% to 92.16.