Fossilized herbivorous dinosaur eggs found in Madhya Pradesh….

7 fossilised eggs of herbivorous dinosaurs belonging to the Cretaceous period have been found in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandla district, a paleontologist claimed. It seems these eggs belong to a possibly new species of dinosaurs hitherto not known in India.

These fossils of eggs were discovered in Mohantola locality, 4km from Mandla district headquarters, said Prof P K Kathal, who is attached to the Centre of Advanced Study in Geology at Sagar-based Dr Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya, a central university.

“I visited the site on an invitation from Prashant Shrivastava, a schoolteacher in Mandla, on October 30. It was he (Shrivastava) who obtained eggs from the site, when he first saw one of them in hands of a local boy”. “Later, I studied the fossilised eggs using a Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM)”, the professor said.

The eggs have an average circumference of 40 cm with average weight of 2.6 kg each, he added. Kathal said these eggs were spotted in a newly-dug tank during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. These reptiles used to come from far off regions to lay eggs on sandy banks of rivers in this area, identified scientifically as Lameta bed.