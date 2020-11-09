Indian job seeker who went missing in Dubai, found after nine days…

Ashik Chenoth Thurummal, a Kerala native, who was reported missing nine days ago, has been found. He was suspected to have been suffering from depression, because of which he left home. He had arrived in the UAE from Kannur on a visit visa and was waiting to complete a 14-day quarantine before he could join work as a salesman at an Abu Dhabi supermarket.

His friend Ahsan CA said: ‘He just reappeared home at my brother’s apartment in International City. We don’t know where he was, and how he survived all these days’. ‘He left without taking his passport, wallet and his mobile phone. He had no money, nothing with him. All he carried with him was a black cloth mask’, said Ahsan.

Ahsan said: ‘His family is back home in Kerala, and has only friends here in the UAE. We’ve been sleepless for the past nine days in search for him. I took time off work in attempt to find him. His family was worried’. Anwar Naha, a social worker and former president of the Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre said: ‘I’m glad that Ashik has returned home. He is a bit shaken, but otherwise he looks unharmed.