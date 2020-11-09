Kamala Harris and Joe Biden changes their Twitter bio after victory….

The United States presidential election declared Democratic party candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the next President and Vice-President of the country. Congratulatory messages started to pour in for the projected winners from across the world as Biden and Harris changed their Twitter bios to “President-elect” and “Vice-President-elect”.

The duo immediately updated their respective Twitter bios after being declared winners of the 2020 presidential election, which saw incumbent Donald Trump’s re-election bid being crushed by a massive margin. “President-Elect, husband to @DrBiden, proud father & grandfather. Ready to build back better for all Americans,” Biden’s Twitter bio read. While Kamala’s said, “Vice President-Elect of the United States. Senator, Wife, Momala, Auntie. Fighting for the people. She/her.” Both Biden and Harris changed their cover pictures with a blue background text that read, “Keep the faith!”

Kamala Harris made history by becoming the first woman, first Indian-American, first Black to be elected the vice-president of the United States. Joe Biden, the former vice-president will lead Kamala and the country as the 46th President of the United States after the inauguration on January 20.