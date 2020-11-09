Majid Majidi’s ‘Sun Children’ has been picked for Oscar Contention

‘Sun Children’, the childhood labor drama has chosen by Iran as its national representative for the Academy Award’s best international feature film category. A film directed by Majid Majidi will represent the country and it is for the sixth time. The decision was declared yesterday by the deputation of the representative of Iranian cinema to the Oscar decorum. Other films in contention had included drama “Walnut Tree,” “Yalda: A Night for Forgiveness” and “Careless Crime”. ‘Sun Children’ was selected after the screening of 90 films and after shortlisted to the list of 12 films. Nearly all of “Sun Children” takes place at a local community organization called the Sun School, made up of volunteers determined to educating the street kids and child laborers ignored by Iran’s public education system.

It took Majid Majidi four months and nearly 4,000 auditions to find the dynamic street children stars of "Khorsid" (Sun Children), the Iranian director's latest movie premiering yesterday in Venice.